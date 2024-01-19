Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.75 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.26% of Brink’s worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

