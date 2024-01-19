Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

