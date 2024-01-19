Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,453 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

CBOE opened at $186.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

