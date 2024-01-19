Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 785 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Mosaic worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 221,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 94,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

