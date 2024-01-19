Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,016 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Copart were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

