Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,657 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 97.2% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

