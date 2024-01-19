Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 114,790 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

MCHP opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

