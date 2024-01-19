Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,031 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Loews worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $50,164.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.8 %

L stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on L

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.