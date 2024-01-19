Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 66,192 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3M were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $123.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

