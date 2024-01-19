Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,889 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $736.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $677.56 and its 200 day moving average is $585.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $738.33.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,895 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,945. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

