Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,773 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $241.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $245.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

