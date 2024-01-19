Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,796 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $563.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $522.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

