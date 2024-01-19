Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,258,000 after buying an additional 1,204,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.12 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

