TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,139 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,143,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,839,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 331.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 577,401 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTI. Benchmark started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.28. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

