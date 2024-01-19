The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. JMP Securities lowered their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $125.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.46%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

