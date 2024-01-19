Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $247.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.06. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $247.83.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

