Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $424.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $430.42.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

