UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UDR by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UDR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

