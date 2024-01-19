VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.25% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $172,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after buying an additional 3,639,061 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,108,000 after buying an additional 419,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 545,705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,870,000 after buying an additional 148,379 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.