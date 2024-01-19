Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,806,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.78. The firm has a market cap of $333.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

