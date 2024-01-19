Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $268.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.49. The company has a market capitalization of $492.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

