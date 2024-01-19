WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,309 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,400,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.