Windsor Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 77,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

