Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $586,950. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.