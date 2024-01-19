Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.