Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $510,970.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,828.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,340 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $182.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $198.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

