Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.26. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $162.02.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.78.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

