Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,318.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 93,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,202,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $275.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $288.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average of $239.88.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $3,175,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total transaction of $83,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.