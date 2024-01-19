Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $3.26 Million in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 55,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

Shares of CSA opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1996 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.59%.

(Free Report)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Featured Stories

