Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $115.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 37.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

