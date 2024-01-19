Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.