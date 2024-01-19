Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,255 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 43,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

NYSE BWXT opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

