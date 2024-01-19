Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 257,210 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 622,124 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $3,458,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $49.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. New York Times's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

