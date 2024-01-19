Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

KEYS opened at $152.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.14. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

