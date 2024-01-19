Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of FN opened at $191.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.38. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

