Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.3 %

ZBH stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

