Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $738,000 Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $122.21 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

