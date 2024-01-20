15,356 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

