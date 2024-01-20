1,667 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Strata Wealth Advisors LLC

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

