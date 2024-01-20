17,513 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 699.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,310,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,001,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 863,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,277,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 656,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 217.54%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

