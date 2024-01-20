2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 72,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $279,847.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSVT stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.85. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

