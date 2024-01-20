2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 2seventy bio
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
2seventy bio Trading Down 3.7 %
TSVT stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.85. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 126.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2seventy bio
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.