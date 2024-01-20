476 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $43,778,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 71,177 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $594.91 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $595.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.