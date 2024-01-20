6,308 Shares in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Purchased by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

