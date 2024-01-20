93,168 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,168 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in HDFC Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after purchasing an additional 649,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,290,000 after purchasing an additional 785,442 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

HDFC Bank stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.