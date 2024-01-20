93,503 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of CoreCivic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,246,000 after buying an additional 199,682 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 4.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,194,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,525,000 after acquiring an additional 416,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,595,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,815 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,559,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.5 %

CXW stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.