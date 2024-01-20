Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

