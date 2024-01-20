ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

