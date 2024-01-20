Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $18.97 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day moving average is $132.93. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $146.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

