Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.5 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

