Advisor Partners II LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,138,000 after buying an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after buying an additional 274,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after buying an additional 300,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $100.62 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.